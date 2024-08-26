GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear Kavitha's bail plea on August 27

A bench of justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter

Published - August 26, 2024 02:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. File

Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) the bail plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.

Also Read: Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till August 27

The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The Delhi High Court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22.

Also Read: Kalvakuntla Kavitha | Under the shadow

The CBI and the ED have lodged separate cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail in connection with the corruption case. BRS leader Kavitha has denied all allegations.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice / money laundering / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.