GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case on July 5

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the ED.

Updated - July 03, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials. File

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on July 3 said it would hear on July 5 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged Excise policy scam.

The counsel for Mr. Kejriwal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which said it would be heard on July 5.

Delhi Excise policy case: Kejriwal challenges arrest, CBI custody in High Court

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, asserted that the applicant was taken into illegal custody without following the due procedure of law and he has filed a bail plea.

As the counsel insisted on fixing the plea for hearing on July 4, Justice Manmohan said, “Let the learned judge go through the papers. We will have it day after.”

Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, sources said Mr. Kejriwal has also challenged a trial court’s July 1 order rejecting his application for directions to the prison authorities for allowing two additional meetings every week with his lawyers through video conference. He is currently allowed two meetings with his lawyers in a week.

He has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the High Court. The court had issued notice and asked the CBI to file its reply while listing it for arguments on July 17.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the High Court.

Editorial | ​Unwarranted arrest: On the case of Arvind Kejriwal

The Excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.