ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Updated - June 03, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader K. Kavitha in the case on May 29

PTI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. FIle. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on June 3 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Kavitha pens four-page letter to Judge seeking bail and accusing ED of arresting her without any basis

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons — Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three accused were charge sheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

The "scam" pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her from Tihar jail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US