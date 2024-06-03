GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29

Published - June 03, 2024 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. FIle.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. FIle. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on June 3 extended till July 3 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

Also read | Kavitha pens four-page letter to Judge seeking bail and accusing ED of arresting her without any basis

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons — Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.

The three accused were charge sheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

The "scam" pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her from Tihar jail.

Related Topics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.