Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27

The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Kejriwal

Published - August 20, 2024 03:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

Excise policy case: Will file response to K. Kavitha's bail plea by August 22, ED tells SC

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Kejriwal.

