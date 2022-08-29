Excise policy case | CBI won’t find anything in my bank locker, claims Manish Sisodia

The Delhi deputy chief minister has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on August 30

PTI New Delhi
August 29, 2022 18:28 IST

Deputy Chief MInister Manish Sisodia arrived to attend special session of Delhi Assembly, on August 29. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that CBI officials will come to check his bank locker on August 30 and said the agency sleuths will not find anything in it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Excise policy case | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among 15 named in CBI FIR

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Mr. Sisodia’s residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

“Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won’t find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,” the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

