The CBI on June 7 filed a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K. Kavitha before a court here in the excise 'scam' related corruption case.

The charge sheet is likely to be taken up by Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja later in the day.

Ms. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody (JC) in the case. She is also in JC in a related money laundering case filed by the ED.

