Excise case: Supreme Court grants bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall

The Supreme Court grants bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in corruption case linked to excise policy scam

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The top court took into account that Amandeep Dhall has been in jail for over one year and the other accused have been granted bail. File

The top court took into account that Amandeep Dhall has been in jail for over one year and the other accused have been granted bail. File

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) granted bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that there were around 300 witnesses to be examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter and that the trial is yet to commence.

The top court took into account that Mr. Dhall has been in jail for over one year and the other accused have been granted bail.

The apex court granted the relief to Mr. Dhall, subject to the terms and conditions set by the trial court.

It directed Mr. Dhall to appear before the trial court on each hearing.

Mr. Dhall had moved the apex court, challenging the High Court's June 4 verdict, which refused to grant him bail in the case.

He was arrested by the CBI in April last year in connection with the case. Mr. Dhall is an accused in separate cases linked to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Published - October 25, 2024 12:28 pm IST

