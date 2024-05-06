ADVERTISEMENT

Excise case: Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha

May 06, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI.

PTI

File picture of BRS leader K. Kavitha leaving the Rouse Avenue Court after a hearing in connection with Delhi excise policy case | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on Monday dismissed the bail applications filed by BRS leader K. Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, dismissed the applications, saying the stage was not right to grant the relief.

The ED arrested Kavitha ,46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

