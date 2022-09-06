Exams, results major cause of anxiety among school students: NCERT survey

Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

While studies, examination and results are major causes of anxiety among school students, over 33% comply with peer pressure most of the times, a survey on mental health and well-being of students by NCERT said.

The survey reported that at least 73% students are satisfied with their school life, while over 45% students are not satisfied with their body image.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) surveyed over 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and UTs.

The Manodarpan Cell of the NCERT undertook the task of conducting the survey to help understand the perceptions of school students on aspects related to their mental health and well-being. It collected information from students across gender and grades — middle state (6-8) and secondary stage (9 to 12) between January to March 2022.

Anonymity of participants was ensured by making the name column optional, allowing students the comfort, privacy and independence to respond, the NCERT said

"Decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen as students shift from middle to secondary stage. The secondary stage is marked by challenges of identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety and uncertainty experienced by students for their future admissions, career etc," the survey report released on Tuesday said.

The survey found that 81% respondents attribute studies, exams and results as major causes of anxiety.

As many as 43% of the total respondents admitted being able to quickly adapt to changes and response of students at middle stage (46%) was higher than students at secondary stage (41%).

A total of 51% students face difficulty in learning online while 28% of the respondent students are hesitant in asking questions, as per the survey.

It found that "yoga and meditation, attempts to shift the way they think and writing journals were reported as frequently adopted strategies by students for coping with stress".