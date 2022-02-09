Examining comments from States on IAS cadre rules change: Centre

Through the amendments, IAS, IPS officers can be deputed to Central Ministries without States’ nod

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre was examining the comments received from States on a proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 relating to the Central deputation of IAS officers.

Through the amendments, the IAS, IPS (Indian Police Service) and IFoS (Indian Forest Service) officers could be deputed to the Union government and Central Ministries without necessarily taking the State governments’ nod.

Mr. Singh, Minister of State for Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the IAS (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955 provide for a Central deputation reserve not exceeding 40% of the senior duty posts of a cadre/joint cadre. “However, State governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for Central deputation to meet the requirements of the Government of India,” it said.

“Therefore, in order to address the above problem, comments have been sought from States and Union Territories, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951 on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” the reply added.