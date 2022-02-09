National

Examining comments from States on IAS cadre rules change: Centre

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre was examining the comments received from States on a proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 relating to the Central deputation of IAS officers.

Through the amendments, the IAS, IPS (Indian Police Service) and IFoS (Indian Forest Service) officers could be deputed to the Union government and Central Ministries without necessarily taking the State governments’ nod.

Mr. Singh, Minister of State for Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said the IAS (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955 provide for a Central deputation reserve not exceeding 40% of the senior duty posts of a cadre/joint cadre. “However, State governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for Central deputation to meet the requirements of the Government of India,” it said.

“Therefore, in order to address the above problem, comments have been sought from States and Union Territories, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951 on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” the reply added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 10:07:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/examining-comments-from-states-on-ias-cadre-rules-change-centre/article38403692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY