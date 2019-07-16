Postal exam annulled with Tamil Nadu parties pitching for Tamil as medium of test

In the wake of protests, primarily from its ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday against dropping regional languages, especially Tamil, in the Sunday last Postal Department examination, the government said it stood cancelled and a fresh exam would be held in all local languages.

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Certain issues were raised in this House by members, including my friends from Tamil Nadu. I have examined the matter today itself and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on 14-7-2019.” He added that he would like to assure the House and the entire nation that the government led by Narendra Modi had utmost respect for all the Indian languages.

The House proceedings had to be adjourned thrice in the pre-lunch session due to loud protests from the AIADMK members, who trooped into the well of the House. The members tore and threw papers, demanding the cancellation of the exam. They were joined by their political rivals, the DMK, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress in the well.

The protests began soon after the listing of papers in the House, with AIADMK members shouting slogans and demanding that the government cancel the exam for recruitment of postmen and other posts and hold it afresh by including Tamil as a language for taking it.

The two major Tamil Nadu parties had raised the same issue during a zero hour reference on Monday. They contended that exclusion of regional languages put the rural students at a disadvantage.

On Tuesday, within nine minutes after the House met at 11:00 a.m., Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered stopping the live transmission of the proceedings owing to the ruckus and then adjourned the House till noon. When the House met post noon, the AIADMK continued with the protests, with the sole slogan “cancel the exam”.

As Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed for allowing the Question Hour to be taken up, the AIADMK members stormed the well. They were joined by the DMK and the TMC. The protests grew louder when Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan informed that Mr. Prasad would deliver a statement on Wednesday.

As the protests got shrill, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes at 12:06 p.m. When it met again, the AIADMK members again stormed the well and raised slogans. This time too, they were joined by the the DMK, Congress,CPI and CPI(M) members, and Mr. Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

With signs that the Tamil Nadu parties would not relent, Mr. Prasad made a statement in the House soon.