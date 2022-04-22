Ex–AIIMS–Rishikesh staff, others booked on corruption charge

‘Public servants violated guidelines on tendering process’

The CBI has registered two separate cases against the then additional professors of the All–India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)–Rishikesh and some others for alleged malpractices in the award of tenders for procurement of a road–sweeping machine and for setting up of a chemist shop.

In the first case involving an alleged loss of about ₹2.41 crore, the agency has named Balram Ji Omar, then additional professor in the Department of Microbiology; Brijendra Singh, then professor and head of the Department of Anatomy; Anubha Agarwal, then assistant professor (hospital administration); Shashi Kant, then administrative officer; and Deepak Joshi, then accounts officer. Among the accused persons is Puneet Sharma, proprietor of medical firm.

The CBI has alleged a loss of ₹2 crore in the second case involving a pharmacy and its partners, Pankaj Sharma and Shubham Sharma. The agency conducted searches in the 24 premises of the accused persons in connection with the two cases.

As alleged, the public servants grossly violated the Central government's guidelines related to the tendering process; screened out reputed bidders on bogus grounds and allowed insignificant firms who had misrepresented facts in their tender documents to remain in the fray. They allegedly ignored the existence of a cartel formation among the applicants.