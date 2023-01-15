Ex-Union Minister Sharad Yadav cremated in M.P. village

January 15, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - BHOPAL

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full State honours on Saturday, at his ancestral village Ankhmau, in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

The mortal remains of the former Union Minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini at around 5 p.m. amidst the slogans of "Sharad Yadav Zindabad". Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

“He changed the direction of national politics”Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister

A large number of people from the surrounding areas reached the village to pay tribute to the departed leader. Earlier in the day, Yadav's body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, State BJP president V.D. Sharma, and others.

Mr. Digvijaya Singh accompanied the mortal remains which were taken to Ankhmau, some 100 km away from Bhopal, by road from the Bhopal airport.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Chief Minister Chouhan said Yadav used to be his neighbour as their villages were located on either side of the Narmada River.

A national leader

"Yadav was the main pillar of the JP movement. He kept fighting against injustice since childhood and became involved in the national movement in his student life. He changed the direction of national politics," Mr. Chouhan said.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel told reporters that Yadav had not only seen the splendour of student politics but also raised the prestige of Jabalpur in party politics.

He had won the Jabalpur Lok Sabha bypoll in 1974 by defeating his Congress rival.

"There might be ideological differences between us but our personal relationship was never affected," Mr. Patel said.

Besides Mr. Singh and Mr. Patel, veteran Congress leader and former MP Rameshwar Neekhra, ex-Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, Narmadapuram MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh and several other leaders were present at Ankhmau.

Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Yadav, Govind Yadav, had earlier said Sharad Yadav's Lok Sabha byelection victory from Jabalpur in M.P. in 1974 as an Opposition candidate against the Congress, had catapulted him into national politics.

In his long political career, Sharad Yadav won the Lok Sabha election seven times and was a Rajya Sabha MP four times, he said.

Besides Jabalpur, Yadav also won Lok Sabha polls from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and Madhepura in Bihar, which was a rare achievement for any politician, Mr. Govind Yadav added.

Yadav had handled Civil Aviation portfolio from October 1999 to August 2001. He had also served as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT