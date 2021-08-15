Ex-ultra’s killing sparks mob violence in Shillong

Curfew clamped, mobile Internet services suspended in four districts of Meghalaya

Indefinite curfew was clamped in Shillong and Internet services suspended for 48 hours in four districts after mobs ran amok on Sunday to protest the killing of a former extremist leader by the police on Friday.

Masked protesters brandishing black flags attacked and vandalised a number of vehicles, including police and tourist cars, and indulged in stone-pelting ahead of the funeral procession for Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. A founder-member of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), he was shot in his residence in the city’s Mawlai area.

Breach of peace

“…There have been incidents of stone-pelting, arson and theft and a serious breakdown of law & order in parts of Shillong city and there is every likelihood of further breach of peace which may spread to other parts of the city and district,” an order by Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, read while promulgating “total curfew” from 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In another notification, the Home Department said mobile Internet/data services have been suspended for 48 hours in East Khasi Hills, of which Shillong is the headquarters, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts in view of the sudden deterioration of law-and-order.

Trouble had been brewing since Saturday evening when the miscreants attacked a police vehicle. The situation snowballed around 1 p.m. when the slain former extremist leader was laid to rest.

The protesters snatched a police vehicle along with weapons and moved around localities, wielding the weapons they snatched before setting the vehicle on fire. The situation went beyond the control of the police.

R. Chandranathan, DGP, said the police had raided Thangkhiew’s residence in the wee hours of Friday to arrest him in connection with a recent IED blast in Shillong. “He pulled out a knife and tried to attack the personnel, who had to open fire in self-defence,” he said.

Human Rights Commission seeks report

On Saturday, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission took cognisance of the killing and said: “The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation.”

The Commission directed the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within 15 days for further orders. It said it would conduct its own investigation if the report turned out to be unsatisfactory.