Ex-soldier case: fourth FIR filed against cop in Assam

A fourth person has lodged a complaint of forgery against a retired investigating officer of the Assam Police’s border wing who had marked Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah as a foreigner.

Mr. Sanaullah, who retired as an Honorary Captain in August 2017, was sent to a detention centre for foreigners after a Foreigners’ Tribunal declared him a non-citizen on May 23. He was freed on bail on June 8.

“One Md. Abdul Malik filed an FIR a couple of days ago against retired sub-inspector Chandramal Das under Sections 466 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. He has alleged that the ex-SI had used his name fraudulently as a witness,” said Jagendra Barman, officer-in-charge of the Boko police station, about 60 km west of Guwahati.

While Section 466 deals with forgery of records of court or public register, Section 471 focuses on fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine.

Mr. Das had in 2008 prepared the case against Mr. Sanaullah claiming in his dossier that he was a ‘labour’ who came to India from Bangladesh “through a secret route”.

Three others had more than a week ago filed FIRs against Mr. Das for using their names as witnesses in the case. They are Md Kuran Ali, Md Shobahan Ali, and Md Amjad Ali.