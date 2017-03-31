‘Ex-servicemen will require Aadhaar to avail pension benefits’

Ex-servicemen will require Aadhaar number to avail pension benefits, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, through a notification on March 3, has said that defence forces are required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.
“However, if an eligible individual entitled to receive pension benefits does not possess the Aadhaar number or is not yet enrolled for Aadhaar but desirous to avail pension benefits, it is required to make Aadhaar enrolment by June 30, 2017.
“The pension benefit shall be given to such individuals till Aadhaar is assigned to the beneficiaries, subject to the production of identification documents,” Mr. Bhamre said.
