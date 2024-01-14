GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-servicemen need to mobilise and fight terror in J&K: L-G

Lt. General Upendera Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, said troops were renewing their focus on the Pir Panjal valley, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts

January 14, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at Raj Bhawan, in Jammu, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at Raj Bhawan, in Jammu, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on January 14 urged ex-servicemen in the Union Territory (UT) to join the fight against terrorism and said there would be attempts to disturb the peace.

“I met with security agencies and advocated that ex-servicemen should be roped in to fight terror. I am certain ex-servicemen will be eager to join. Peace is not to our neighbour’s liking. Though terrorism is on its last leg, there will be attempts to foment trouble,” L-G Sinha, said speaking on Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in Jammu.

The L-G promised to earmark land in Kashmir and Jammu for Sainik Colonies for ex-servicemen and families of deceased servicemen. “₹25 lakh ex-gratia for fallen soldiers is too little. I will ensure that the amount is raised this year,” the L-G said.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Upendera Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, said troops were renewing their focus on the Pir Panjal valley, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“Rajouri-Poonch area is thriving. Our neighbour cannot digest this peace and the resulting prosperity. It has aided terrorism in the area. We have initiated strong action in response,” said Lt. General Dwivedi in Srinagar.

He said 2023 saw zero infiltration and only 21 locals joined terrorist ranks. “Of the terrorists killed, 55 were foreign. We will ensure that local terrorist recruitment is plugged,” the Army commander added.

