Ex-SC judge Ranganathan passes away

Former Supreme Court judge S. Ranganathan died at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. He was 94.

Born in Chennai , he had pursued his education at P.S. High School followed by higher education at the Presidency College and the Government Law College in Chennai.

He enrolled with the Bar Council in 1952 and commenced his legal practice before joining the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) as its judicial member in 1964. Later, he became the president of ITAT and got elevated as a judge of Delhi High Court in 1977. He became a Supreme Court judge in 1987 and retired from service in 1992.

Post retirement, he was a member of the Law Commission of India and then chairman of the Authority of Advance Rulings till 1997. He was the revising editor of two editions of Sampath Iyengar Law of Income Tax. His interests were also in the field of Sanskrit and he worked on ‘Meghadutam and Sri Hamsa Sandesam,’ a parallel study and also on Sundara Kandam of Srimad Valmiki Ramayanam.