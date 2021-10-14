Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, Modi wishes him a speedy recovery

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited the former Prime Minister and enquired about his health

The condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable and improving, a hospital official said on Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a speedy recovery.

Dr. Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited the former Prime Minister and enquired about his health from the doctors, he had tweeted.

The Health Minister wished Dr. Singh a speedy recovery

“Singh’s condition is stable,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the AIIMS on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Dr. Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.