Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh taken to court after medical checkup as ED remand ends

06 November 2021 13:53 IST

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on late Monday night after 12 hours of questioning

A medical examination of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in a money laundering case, was conducted at a State-run hospital in Mumbai on November 6 before he was taken to a special court in the afternoon as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended, an official said.

Mr. Deshmukh (71) was arrested by the ED on late Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Mr. Deshmukh in ED’s custody till November 6 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

“As Deshmukh’s ED custody ended on Saturday, he was taken out of the central agency’s office here around 12.20 p.m. Before being produced in the special PMLA court, he was taken to the State-run JJ Hospital for his routine medical checkup in the morning,” the official said.

The ED case against Mr. Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.