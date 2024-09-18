ADVERTISEMENT

Sumitra Mahajan backs simultaneous elections

Updated - September 18, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Indore

The former Lok Sabha Speaker cites model code of conduct’s impact on governance

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Supporting the simultaneous election proposal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said frequent imposition of the model code of conduct affects governance on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior BJP leader was reacting to the Union Cabinet accepting the Ram Nath Kovind committee report recommending simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

Related Stories

"One nation, one election is a good idea. If this idea is implemented, it will be good," Ms. Mahajan told PTI.

“Repeated imposition of the model code of conduct for elections affects the functioning of the Government,” she said, adding that the Government will see how the proposed reform should be implemented in a big country like India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US