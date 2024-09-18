GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sumitra Mahajan backs simultaneous elections

The former Lok Sabha Speaker cites model code of conduct’s impact on governance

Updated - September 18, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Indore

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Supporting the simultaneous election proposal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said frequent imposition of the model code of conduct affects governance on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The senior BJP leader was reacting to the Union Cabinet accepting the Ram Nath Kovind committee report recommending simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

Related Stories

"One nation, one election is a good idea. If this idea is implemented, it will be good," Ms. Mahajan told PTI.

“Repeated imposition of the model code of conduct for elections affects the functioning of the Government,” she said, adding that the Government will see how the proposed reform should be implemented in a big country like India.

Published - September 18, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Related Topics

election / national government / India / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.