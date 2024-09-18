Sumitra Mahajan backs simultaneous elections

Supporting the simultaneous election proposal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said frequent imposition of the model code of conduct affects governance on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The senior BJP leader was reacting to the Union Cabinet accepting the Ram Nath Kovind committee report recommending simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

"One nation, one election is a good idea. If this idea is implemented, it will be good," Ms. Mahajan told PTI.

“Repeated imposition of the model code of conduct for elections affects the functioning of the Government,” she said, adding that the Government will see how the proposed reform should be implemented in a big country like India.