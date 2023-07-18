HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s death | Leaders pay tribute to the Congress veteran

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 

July 18, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The senior Congress leader passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

A file photo of Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The senior Congress leader passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the reactions by leaders across all parties.

Kerala Congress President condoles death of former CM 

Loss of a legend, says Kerala Congress President

Kerala Congress President K. Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Mr. Sudhakaran tweeted.

Kerala CM expresses grief over Oommen Chandy’s demise

Chandy was closely involved in people’s lives, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In his response to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives.”

Mr. Vijayan shared that both Chandy and him were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year and had come to politics during the same time through student life.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. we led public life at the same time and its extremely difficult to bid him farewell,” the Kerala Chief Minister said.

Related Topics

death / Indian National Congress / parties and movements / Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.