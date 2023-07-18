July 18, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

Here are the reactions by leaders across all parties.

Kerala Congress President condoles death of former CM

Loss of a legend, says Kerala Congress President

Kerala Congress President K. Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Mr. Sudhakaran tweeted.

Kerala CM expresses grief over Oommen Chandy’s demise

Chandy was closely involved in people’s lives, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In his response to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives.”

Mr. Vijayan shared that both Chandy and him were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year and had come to politics during the same time through student life.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. we led public life at the same time and its extremely difficult to bid him farewell,” the Kerala Chief Minister said.