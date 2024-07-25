Ex-IPS officer moves HC against Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas notification

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Thakur has moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the notification issued by the Centre declaring June 25, the day in 1975 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, as Samvidan Hatya Diwas.

The plea, which will be heard by the Lucknow bench of the court, said the use of the phrase ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is “improper, incorrect and fallacious”, and cannot be accepted in any manner.

”This phrase, ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, gives an impression that the Constitution has been murdered and hence there is no Constitution in existence in the nation,” the plea said. It added that using these words for the commemoration of the Emergency is bound to create havoc, fright, suspicion and anarchy.

The Union government, earlier this month, decided to observe June 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas. The gazette notification issued on July 12 stated that “there was gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities.” It added that the people have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of India’s resilient democracy.

“Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification said.