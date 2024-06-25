Ex-IFS officer Bharat Lal gets extension as NHRC secretary-general

Bharat Lal, retired Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, has been granted a one-year extension as secretary-general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)-India.

The extension in tenure, which was announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday, is for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, or until further orders.

A 1988-batch officer of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Lal is serving in the NHRC in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis since 2023.

