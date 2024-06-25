ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-IFS officer Bharat Lal gets extension as NHRC secretary-general

Published - June 25, 2024 03:53 am IST - New Delhi

A 1988-batch officer of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Lal is serving in the NHRC in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis since 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

National Human Rights Commission office at Faridkot House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

Bharat Lal, retired Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, has been granted a one-year extension as secretary-general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)-India.

The extension in tenure, which was announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday, is for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, or until further orders.

A 1988-batch officer of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Lal is serving in the NHRC in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis since 2023.

