Ex-IFS officer Bharat Lal gets extension as NHRC secretary-general

A 1988-batch officer of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Lal is serving in the NHRC in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis since 2023.

Published - June 25, 2024 03:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
National Human Rights Commission office at Faridkot House in New Delhi.

National Human Rights Commission office at Faridkot House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

Bharat Lal, retired Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, has been granted a one-year extension as secretary-general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)-India.

The extension in tenure, which was announced by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday, is for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, or until further orders.

A 1988-batch officer of Gujarat cadre, Mr. Lal is serving in the NHRC in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India on contract basis since 2023.

