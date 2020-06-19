Ex-Generals seek clarity on Galwan incident

Former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash.

NEW DELHI:

19 June 2020 16:48 IST

Jaishankar has said all troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post and those at “Galwan on June 15 did so”

Following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments that Indian troops who were attacked in Galwan valley on Monday were armed, several veterans, including former Service chiefs have sought clarity on the issue from the government.

“Why confusion about Galwan? Were jawans armed but overwhelmed? Any orders about ‘self-defence’? Or were they unarmed and outnumbered? Was anyone captured by PLA? Better for government to take people into confidence than have public morale affected by Chinese propaganda. These are our boys,” said former Navy chief Adm Arun Prakash on Twitter.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | There has been no firing on the border since 1975

On Thursday, responding to a tweet from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr.. Jaishankar said on Twitter that all troops on border duty always carried arms, especially when leaving post and those at “Galwan on June 15 did so.” He cited the long held long-standing practice of not using firearms during face-offs as per 1996 and 2005 boundary agreements.

Seeking clarity from the government on the issue, former Northern Commander Lt. Gen. H.S. Panag said that as the circumstances under which the incident had taken place have not been placed in public domain by the Army, a lot of rumours were floating around. “It is in the interest of the Army to give out an initial statement on what exactly happened. Thereafter, after necessary investigation, a detailed statement can be given,” he said.

Also read: What explains the India-China border flare-up?

The clash, which left 20 soldiers dead including the Commanding Officer of 16 Nihar, Colonel B Santosh Babu, occurred in Galwan area on Monday night during the “de-escalation” process that was agreed upon during the Corps Commander talks on June 6.

Border agreements

On the border agreements, former Army chief Gen. V.P. Malik called for a review of unworkable India-China Military Confidence Building Measures (CBM)agreements 1993, 1996 and 2005. “Have been asking since 1997. You cannot expect army to follow Article 2 to 9 when Article 10 not followed and LAC remains vague. Puts ground troops in vulnerable situation as in Galwan and elsewhere,” he said on Twitter.

Article VI of the 1993 agreement, also carried forward in the 1996 agreement, says that “neither side shall open fire, cause bio-degradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two km from the Line of Actual Control.

Watch | India-China border standoff explained

The Article furthers says, “If the border personnel of the two sides come in a face-to face situation due to differences on the alignment of the line of actual control for any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint and take all necessary steps to avoid an escalation of the situation. Both sides shall also enter into immediate consultations through diplomatic and/or other available channels to review the situation and prevent any escalation of tension.”

A phantom called the Line of Actual Control | Analysis: “There will be no conflict if Indian army does not enter our actual line of control”

The Article IX that Gen. Malik referred to states, “In case a doubtful situation develops in the border region, or in case one of the sides has some questions or doubts regarding the manner in which the other side is observing this Agreement, either side has the right to seek a clarification from the other side. The clarifications sought and replies to them shall be conveyed through diplomatic channels.”