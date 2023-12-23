GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram to head Congress Manifesto Committee for 2024 Lok Sabha election

General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also part of 16-member panel that has been announced a day after the CWC meeting

December 23, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses the media in Mumbai. FILE

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses the media in Mumbai. FILE | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Friday announced a 16-member Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha election under the chairmanship of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are among the other prominent members in the panel.

While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has been made a member, senior leader from Chhattisgarh T S Singh Deo has been appointed as the convenor of the Manifesto Committee.

Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha members Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, head of All India Professionals’ Congress Praveen Chakravarty and national coordinator of SC/ST, OBC and Minority Departments, K Raju, are also part of the panel.

The Manifesto Committee has been announced a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) adopted a resolution stating that the party is gearing up to take on the BJP in the general elections.

“This meeting of the CWC expresses its firmest resolve to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha election both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group. It reiterates the determination of the Indian National Congress to take all steps necessary to make the INDIA group an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies,” the resolution said.

