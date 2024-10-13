ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s death partly result of UAPA, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Published - October 13, 2024 10:37 am IST - Hyderabad

Professor Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on October 12 night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case

PTI

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba with his wife Vasantha Kumar during a press conference after he was released from the Nagpur Central Jail on March 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was partly a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows accused to be kept in prison for lengthy periods, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Reacting to the demise of Saibaba and murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mr. Owaisi on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night in a post on ‘X’ said, “Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day.” Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.

Nobody should be sent to jail: G.N. Saibaba

“Prof Saibaba’s death is also deeply concerning. His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence, the Hyderabad MP said.

Also read: Prof. Saibaba could not enjoy the freedom he got after long incarceration

Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Saturday night, officials said.

Terming Baba Siddique’s murder as "highly condemnable", Mr. Owaisi said, "It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues.”

