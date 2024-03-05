GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-DU professor G.N. Saibaba acquitted; HC sets aside his life sentence

Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College had suspended Saibaba in 2014 after he was arrested in Delhi for having alleged Maoist links.

March 05, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court on April 19, 2023, set aside an order of the Bombay High Court acquitting Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it back to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months. File

The Supreme Court on April 19, 2023, set aside an order of the Bombay High Court acquitting Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it back to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on March 5 acquitted former DU professor G.N. Saibaba and sets aside his life sentence.

Gokalkonda Naga Saibaba, 55, is a former professor at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College and was terminated from service by the college in March 2021. The college had suspended him in 2014 when the activist-academic was arrested in Delhi for having alleged Maoist links.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the case against former DU professor G.N. Saibaba?

In February 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and five others for having connections with and being “active members” of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), described by the police and the court order as a front for CPI(M). While Saibaba and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment, the sixth accused was given a 10-year term.

The allegations against Saibaba were that he was “arranging” meetings of two other accused- former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Hem Mishra and ​​former journalist Prashant Rahi with “underground members” of CPI(M) and RDF. 

