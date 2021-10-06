Ex-diplomat V.M.M. Nair passes away

Mr. Nair joined the Indian Civil Service or the ICS in 1942 and was allotted to the Bihar cadre

Vallilath Madhathil Madhavan Nair, former diplomat of India, passed away here on Wednesday, two days short of his 103rd birthday. He is survived by wife Krishnakumari.

Mr. Nair joined the Indian Civil Service or the ICS in 1942 and was allotted to the Bihar cadre. He was permanently seconded to the Indian Foreign Service on November 1, 1944. His early recruitment into the IFS during the Second World War meant he was present in the foreign affairs team of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the very beginning of the new India in 1947.

Mr. Nair was educated in Chennai and went to Oxford for his B.A. (Hons). He did his postgraduation in Cambridge. He was born on October 8, 1919. He retired in the late 1970s.