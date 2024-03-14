ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Congress MLA and AICC office-bearer Ajay Kapoor joins BJP

March 14, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - LUCKNOW

A three-time legislator, Mr. Kapoor vowed to work for the ruling party in ensuring Narendra Modi gets a third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor presented with a party membership slip from BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as he joins the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress national secretary and former MLA Ajay Kapoor on March 13 quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

Mr. Kapoor, a former three-time MLA, vowed to work for the ruling party in ensuring Narendra Modi gets a third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister. “Modiji is a Yugpurush [great man]. I will work for the BJP tirelessly to make Narendra Modiji the Prime Minister [again],” said Mr. Kapoor.

The newly inducted leader expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda for including him in the party. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and the BJP National President Shri JP Nadda ji for including me in the Bharatiya Janata Party family,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kapoor won the Assembly election for the first time in 2002 from Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur by over 50,000 votes and again in 2007 from the same seat. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he won from Kidwai Nagar seat. However, in the 2017 assembly polls, Mr. Kapoor lost the Assembly seat to the BJP’s Mahesh Trivedi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US