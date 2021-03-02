Ex-CJI Sathasivam, wife get vaccinated at primary health centre in Tamil Nadu

Former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam said on Monday that he and his wife travelled to a primary health centre in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 vaccination.

“I and my wife went to the primary health centre at Guruvareddiyur for the vaccine. We were given the shot and asked to wait for an hour for any reactions. There were none. We conveyed our thanks to the doctors and staff ... I thank the Government of India and the State for giving priority to people above 60 years for vaccination,” Justice Sathasivam, who was also Kerala Governor, said in a phone interaction with The Hindu.

The 72-year-old former top judge said the most important thing was they could access the vaccine at the primary health centre level.

Justice Sathasivam was the first judge from Tamil Nadu to become the CJI. He was the 40th CJI and he served in that post for nine months from July 2013 to April 2014. He is a native of Kadappanallur village near Erode in Tamil Nadu where he spends his time farming.

He was also the first retired CJI to be appointed to serve as a Governor of a State.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for Supreme Court judges, both retired and sitting, and their families would begin from Tuesday.