Ex-BJP MLA, son among seven booked in Uttar Pradesh for rioting, assault

Published - May 30, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Ballia (U.P.)

Former BJP MLA, son, and others booked in U.P. for rioting and assault after attacking a man near a petrol pump

AP

A former Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA, his son, and five others have been booked in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh for rioting and assault, police said on May 30.

Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Karanchapra village, has alleged that he was attacked by them near a petrol pump on May 29 following an argument, they said.

Former MLA Surendra Singh, his son Vidhya Bhushan Singh and five others were booked on a complaint from Mr. Santosh Singh, police said.

SHO Dokati police station Dharamveer Singh said, "Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR on Wednesday night and booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 308 [attempt to commit culpable homicide), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation]."

Mr. Surendra Singh won the Bairia Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in 2017. The party denied him a ticket in the 2022 polls.

