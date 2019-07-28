Ex-Army man beaten to death in U.P.

A 64-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Godiyan ka Purva village in the Kamrauli police station limits on Saturday night, they said.

Retired captain Amanullah and his wife were in their house when a group of people attacked them with sticks, his son told the police.

Capt. Amanuallah’s wife told the police that some people were trying to steal from a shop adjoining their house and when her husband objected and warned them that he would inform the police, they entered the house and beat him up, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dayaram said.

The Captain’s wife said the attackers tried to strangle him, the ASP said.

The attackers thrashed Capt. Amanullah across the head due to which he died on the spot, his son said in his statement.