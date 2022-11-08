EWS quota verdict historic, a victory for PM’s mission: BJP

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the media on Cabinet Decision at National Media Centre, in Delhi on September 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Ministers on Monday lauded the Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10% reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. Terming it ‘historic’, the BJP called the same a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to provide social justice to the country’s poor.

BJP national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santosh tweeted: “Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ (benefiting the poor). A big boost in the direction of social justice.”

Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the new India under the leadership of Mr. Modi was not only upholding the rights of the underprivileged and vulnerable sections but also making efforts to ensure everyone got equal opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Supreme Court’s nod to uphold 10% reservation for the EWS is a slap on the face of parties with vested interests who have tried to sow discord amongst citizens with their propaganda,” Mr. Pradhan said, adding that the constitutional validity to 10% quota for EWS would open up new doors of opportunities for the economically weaker sections, especially in admission to HEIs and Central government jobs, further strengthening social justice as well as the spirit of “ Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas.”

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said, “The SC’s affirmation today supports Prime Minister’s vision of creating a society that seeks to support its poor,” sharing an article on the court verdict.

Senior BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje, Uma Bharti, general secretary C.T. Ravi also hailed the judgment and said the verdict was yet another victory for Mr. Modi’s mission.

Slams Congress

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also lauded the judgment and said the Prime Minister was working towards making every citizen empowered.

“Today the Supreme Court has also approved the reservation of general classes under EWS quota. Yet the Congress party is raising questions on the Supreme Court, because the thinking of the Congress has always been anti-poor,” said Mr. Bhatia while hitting out at Congress leader Udit Raj.

Mr. Raj, who initially said he was pained to observe the upper caste mindset of the Supreme Court that it took a total U-turn today from what it had been holding ever since the Indira Sawhney judgment, later clarified that he was not against the EWS quota but had only raised the issue of the mindset of the Supreme Court judges.