EWS quota is ‘economic justice’ and not ‘social justice’, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

April 03, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

Bringing together leaders of different political parties on a virtual platform on April 3, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly opposed the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the Open Competition category.

He declared that it amounted to “economic justice” and could never be “social justice”.

Presiding over the first All India Federation for Social Justice virtually, Mr. Stalin accused the BJP Government at the Centre of “cunningly” including economic backwardness along with social and educational backwardness.

“They have already given reservations on the basis of economic status. Economic status is not a permanent yardstick. A poor today may be a rich tomorrow and vice versa. A few can conceal the fact that they had money. Hence it is not right to have this criterion for reservation,” he elaborated.

Making it clear that he was not against extending financial help to the poor and needy, he wondered if something was for the poor, should not it be for poor among all castes? “Why the exception for forward castes? Is it not an injustice to push the poor oppressed caste people out of the EWS ambit? This is the reason we oppose EWS,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin said it was the ploy of the BJP Government to give 10% reservation for the forward castes under EWS. “Those who said reservation is against merit are supporting reservation for the EWS. What is their logic to support a 10% reservation for the EWS then? Is it not against merit?” he asked.

Alleging that the BJP Government had taken “us back in time when only the so-called higher castes could study” he said “it should be opposed at all costs.”

The DMK leader also recalled the action of the Karnataka Government scrapping the 4% reservation for Muslims, which had been added to the EWS. “By this, they are setting ground for enmity between the groups concerned,” he charged.

Caste-based census

Mr. Stalin said reservation should be given in a proper manner to the SC, OBC, and minority populations. “Reservation should be implemented in judiciary. OBC reservation should be followed in promotion also,” he said, and urged the Union Government to conduct caste-based census.

He also requested leaders of other States to take a cue from the DMK and conduct study circles to teach the history of social justice to the younger generation.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said unfortunately social justice had often been understood as merely limited to the reservation and they were not sufficient.

“Reservations are extremely important because they open the windows of opportunities, which otherwise remain closed in the caste-driven society of ours. But they are not sufficient. To make it sufficient, reservation must be accompanied by economic empowerment,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily made a strong case for a caste census, saying social justice required concrete data to move forward.

CPI leader D. Raja also supported a caste census.

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand; and Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, were among those who participated in the meeting along with representatives of the AAP, Trinamool Congress and other parties.

Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and leaders of various social justice organisations also participated