Evolve policy to remove quota for SCs, STs in creamy layer: judges

A majority of four judges on a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on August 1 called for the need to evolve a “different” set of criteria to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from reservation benefits.

Justice B.R. Gavai explained that an SC/ST person would continue to be socially, economically and educationally backward if he or she could only achieve the position of a peon or a sweeper through reservation. However, on the other hand, individuals who availed quota benefits to reach the “high echelons of life” should be considered as belonging to the creamy layer as they had already “reached a stage where on their own accord they should walk out of the special provisions and give way to the deserving and needy”.

“State must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes so as exclude them from the benefit of affirmative action... the criteria for exclusion of the creamy layer from SC/ST for the purpose of affirmative action could be different from the criteria as applicable to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs),” Justice Gavai, a member of the seven-judge Bench, held.

Way to ‘real equality’

Justice Gavai, whose opinion formed the basis for a push to introduce the creamy layer principle for SC/ST categories, observed that the exclusion of the affluent from quota benefits would alone achieve real equality.

Justice Vikram Nath seconded the opinion of Justice Gavai, saying that the ‘creamy layer’ principle should be made applicable to SCs/STs, and the criteria for exclusion of creamy layer for the purpose of affirmative action should be different from those applicable to OBCs.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma agreed that “for the full realisation of substantive equality inter se the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the identification of the ‘creamy layer’ qua Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ought to become a constitutional imperative for the state”.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, in a radical departure, said India should move towards a casteless society like in the “primitive” times.

“There was no caste system in primitive India. Slowly the varna system was misconstrued to be a caste system… after Independence, with the adoption of the Constitution, we again tried to move into a casteless society, but in the name of social welfare to uplift the depressed and the backward classes, we again fell into the trap of caste system,” Justice Mithal said.

Noting that each concession to the reserved categories “goes on swelling like a raisin/balloon”, Justice Mithal said reservation should be limited only to one generation in a family.

The judge called for periodic checks to “exclude the class of person, who after taking advantage of reservation, has come to march shoulder to shoulder with the general category”.

