ADVERTISEMENT

EVM-VVPAT to stay: SC rejects plea for revival of ballot papers

April 26, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - New Delhi

The top court also denied giving voters VVPAT paper slips to put in physically into the ballot boxes

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Officials on duty for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, waiting to carrying EVMs and VVPAT to their respective centres, as part of Lok Sabha Election 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

On a day when the nation is voting during the second phase of General elections, the Supreme Court on April 26, 2024, has rejected a plea to bring back paper ballots for voting process. The two-judge Bench also declined the plea for 100% cross verification of EVM-VVPAT vote counts with paper slips.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court also denied giving voters VVPAT paper slips to put in physically into the ballot boxes.

Also read: EVM VVPAT Verification SC Verdict LIVE

A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which had reserved it judgment on April 24 on a batch of petitions seeking electoral reforms for a more transparent process, has given a series of recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

EVM-VVPAT case | Cannot disclose ‘source code’ of EVMs, will result in misuse: Supreme Court

The suggestions included an electronic machine for counting paper slips, and bar codes along with symbols to political parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court has ordered sealing of the Symbol Loading Units after the symbol loading process on or after May 1, 2024. The sealed SLUs will be kept in the strong room along with the EVMs for 45 days after polling.

The court directed that candidates can verify 5% EVMs — ballot units, control units and VVPATs — of any given assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency by the engineers of the manufacturers. The exercise can be done on the written request of a candidate. The request should be made within seven days of the declaration of the election results. The District Election Officer shall certify the exercise. The candidate shall take the expenses. He or she would be refunded if the EVMs are found tampered with.

The main opinion of Justice Sanjiv Khanna was concurred with by Justice Dipankar Datta in a separate opinion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US