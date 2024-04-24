GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

EVM-VVPAT case LIVE updates | Supreme Court to pass directions

Currently, cross-verification of EVM-VVPAT happens only in five randomly selected polling booths in a constituency

April 24, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People getting hands-on experience of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM s) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

People getting hands-on experience of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM s) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Supreme Court will pass directions today on the petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of vote count in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the case for judgment on April 18. 

The petitioners, including the Association for Democratic Reforms, had argued that 97 crore registered voters in the country had a right to a more transparent electoral system, with or without EVMs. The Supreme Court, however, disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

Also Read: Explained | What is the EVM-VVPAT verification issue before the Supreme Court?

The Election Commission of India (EC), on its part, assured that it is impossible to tamper with EVMs “at any stage”. The EC said there have been 41,629 instances of random verification to date, and over four crore VVPAT paper slips were matched. 

The Bench had also chided petitioners saying that “it was not good to be over-suspicious about everything”.

Also Read: A brief history of EVMs in India | Explained

Here are the latest updates you need, from The Hindu: 

  • April 24, 2024 10:04
    What has the Supreme Court said so far?

    During the proceedings, the Court chided the petitioners saying that “it was not good to be over-suspicious about everything” and that attempts should not be made to “bring down the system.”

    Read more here

    Supreme Court says EVMs are accurate unless they are maligned by human bias

    EVM-VVPAT Case: Supreme Court rejects paper ballots, emphasizes trust in electronic voting machines for accurate results, open to performance review.

  • April 24, 2024 09:59
    EC informs SC that reports of EVM error in Kerala are false

    The Election Commission last week told the Supreme Court that statements that four electronic voting machines (EVMs) erroneously logged in votes in favour of the BJP during mock polls held in Kerala were plainly false. 

    Read more here

  • April 24, 2024 09:58
    How has the Election Commission responded?

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that it has matched EVM votes with more than 4 crore VVPAT slips and that there have been no discrepancies recorded so far. Countering claims of tampering, it asserted that it is impossible to manipulate EVMs “at any stage.”

    Read more here

  • April 24, 2024 09:56
    What is the EVM-VVPAT verification issue before the Supreme Court? | Explained

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer on the issue here

    What is the EVM-VVPAT verification issue before the Supreme Court? | Explained

    We explore the current case underway in the Supreme Court about verifying all EVM votes against VVPATs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

  • April 24, 2024 09:55
    Supreme Court to pass directions in EVM-VVPAT case on April 24

    The Supreme Court is scheduled on April 24 to pass directions on petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of vote count in electronic voting machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had reserved the case for judgment on April 18. 

    Read more here

Related Topics

court administration / election / Election Commission of India / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.