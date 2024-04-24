April 24, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

The Supreme Court will pass directions today on the petitions seeking 100% cross-verification of vote count in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved the case for judgment on April 18.

The petitioners, including the Association for Democratic Reforms, had argued that 97 crore registered voters in the country had a right to a more transparent electoral system, with or without EVMs. The Supreme Court, however, disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

The Election Commission of India (EC), on its part, assured that it is impossible to tamper with EVMs “at any stage”. The EC said there have been 41,629 instances of random verification to date, and over four crore VVPAT paper slips were matched.

The Bench had also chided petitioners saying that “it was not good to be over-suspicious about everything”.

