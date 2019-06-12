Eviction from govt. residences to be quicker

Evicting those over-staying at government residences could become a quicker process, with the Union Cabinet clearing an amendment to the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 on Wednesday.

“In a crackdown on the unauthorised occupants of residential accommodations in public premises, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a go-ahead to introduce the ‘Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019’,” a government statement said.

A government statement said that the amendment will enable smooth and quick eviction of unauthorised occupants from government residences, making the premises available for allotment to those awaiting accommodation. The new Bill will replace a 2017 Bill and will be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to begin on June 17.

“The proposed amendments would enable the estate officer to apply summary proceedings for evicting unauthorised occupants from residential accommodations and to levy damage charges for accommodation held during the period of litigation,” the statement said.

Currently, the eviction process can take years, but the amendment will enable the estate officer not to “follow elaborate proceedings like serving notice, show cause, inquiry, rather he or she can initiate summary eviction proceedings”, the statement said.