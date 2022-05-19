  • The Package

Everything you need to know about the Perarivalan mercy plea

A.G. Perarivalan’s family shared sweet with his son after the verdict, at his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur district on May 18. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy
The Hindu BureauMay 19, 2022 13:11 IST
Updated: May 19, 2022 13:11 IST

The Supreme Court on May 18 invoked its extraordinary powers to do complete justice under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

While doing so, the court took into consideration the convict’s prolonged period of incarceration, his satisfactory conduct in jail and during parole, his educational qualifications acquired during incarceration, chronic ailments from his medical records and the 2018 State Cabinet recommendation made to the Governor, to exercise the power under Article 161 of the Constitution and release all seven convicts involved in the case, having been kept pending till date.

Here are the top articles by The Hindu on the Perarivalan case.

National
Governor is ‘but a shorthand expression for State government’: SC
Tamil Nadu
Rajiv Gandhi case-related developments invariably happened in May
National
For Perarivalan, turning point was commuting of death sentence by Supreme Court in 2014
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK claims credit for Supreme Court’s decision on Perarivalan’s release
Tamil Nadu
Most political parties welcome SC verdict on Perarivalan; Alagiri says convicts not innocent
Tamil Nadu
I expected the verdict and respect the same, says former CBI director Kaarthikeyan who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination  
Tamil Nadu
Expected Supreme Court to fix time frame for Governor to act on State Cabinet recommendations, says Nalini’s counsel
National
Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi case convict, released by Supreme Court citing extraordinary powers
National
Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them  
National
Explained | Article 142 of the Constitution under which Supreme Court ordered release of Perarivalan
Editorial
Law and public opinion: On Perarivalan release
Tamil Nadu
I was never bogged down by failures, says Perarivalan
National
Congress ‘deeply pained, disappointed’ over Perarivalan’s release, slams government
Tamil Nadu
Perarivalan’s release victory for federalism, State autonomy: Stalin
National
Congress, DMK differ on Perarivalan’s release
Tamil Nadu
Perarivalan case: Vindicated in our stand that death penalty could go wrong, says activist
Tamil Nadu
Let me breathe for now, says Perarivalan
