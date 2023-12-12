ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone should contribute to make India a developed nation by 2047, says President Murmu

December 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Lucknow

India’s strength lies in its 5 Ds — Demography, Demand, Democracy, Desire, and Dream, she says

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a group photo with graduating students during the second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), in Lucknow on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday said everyone should contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047.

“Take the pledge that children born after India completes 100 years of independence live in a prosperous country with inclusive development. Everyone should contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047,” said Ms. Murmu, while addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Lucknow.

The president added that the country’s strength lies in its 5 Ds — Demography, Demand, Democracy, Desire, and Dream — is beneficial in the journey of development. “A decade back, our economy was at the 11th position; presently, we are at the fifth largest and by 2030, we will become the third-largest economy in the world,” she said.

Ms. Murmu highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential to create job opportunities in different fields. “AI is giving various opportunities by improving skills in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education, transportation etc.,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State is emerging as a data centre hub in India. “U.P. received investment proposals of ₹40 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023, including several proposals related to the development of semiconductor manufacturing units and electronics manufacturing. We are emerging as data centre hub,” he said.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to making the country a five trillion-dollar economy, U.P. is progressing fast towards reaching the target of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and other senior State Ministers were also present at the event.

