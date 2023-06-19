Every passing day of neglect proves the BJP is interested in prolonging the conflict in Manipur: Congress

June 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi government, the Congress on Monday said that “every passing day of neglect” confirms the belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is interested in prolonging the conflict.

On Monday, leaders of 10 like-minded Opposition political parties from Manipur, including Congress leaders, had a detailed discussion on the situation in the State at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s official residence while waiting for an appointment with the Prime Minister.

“Since the last many days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from Prime Minister Modi to ensure his intervention. Every passing day of neglect confirms the belief that PM Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict, not finding a solution,” tweeted Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Overcome trust deficit in Manipur, says RSS

“Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM @narendramodi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis? Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well,” Mr. Venugopal added.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister and his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Congress leader asked when the “self-styled vishwaguru” would “listen to Manipur Ki Baat”.

“When will he [Prime Minister Modi] speak to the country, to make a simple call for peace? When will he demand accountability from the Union Home Minister and the Manipur CM for their total failure in bringing peace?” he asked.

Also Read | Manipur women hit the streets for peace

On Saturday, 10 Opposition parties of Manipur had questioned the “silence” of Mr Modi on the Manipur situation while seeking an appointment with him and make an appeal for peace.

Over a 100 people have died after clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribal communities of Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.