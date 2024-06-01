ADVERTISEMENT

Every moment of my life will be dedicated to the service of the nation: PM Modi’s note after meditation at Kanniyakumari

Published - June 01, 2024 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial during his meditation, in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, after completing his 45-hour long meditation on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, said that every moment of his life would always be dedicated to the service of the nation.

In a note written in Hindi, posted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X, Mr. Modi said visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the southernmost tip of India, he felt a divine energy. “It is on this rock that Mother Parvati and Swami Vivekananda had meditated. Later, Eknath Ranade transformed this rock into a ‘Shila Smarak’ that brought Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts to life. Swami Vivekananda, a leader of spiritual renaissance, has been my ideal, my energy, and the source of my spirituality,” he said.

Mr. Modi said: “Years ago, after travelling across the entire country, when Swami Vivekananda meditated here, it was here that he envisioned a new direction for India’s revival. It is my fortune that today, after so many years, as India embodies the values and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, I too have had the opportunity to meditate at this sacred place.”

“My meditation at this ‘Shila Smarak’ is one of the unforgettable moments of my life. Sitting at the feet of ‘Ma Bharati’, I once again reaffirm my resolve that every moment of my life and every particle of my body will always be dedicated to the service of the nation. With wishes for the progress of the nation and the welfare of its citizens, I offer my utmost reverence to ‘Ma Bharati’,” said Mr. Modi.

