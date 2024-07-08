‘Every day in the Modi-made Anyay Kaal is a new record of economic failure’: Congress

Citing The Hindu’s report on the slowed down rate of private investments, Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh slammed the ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for setting “a new record of economic failure”

“Every day in the Modi-Made Anyay Kaal is a new record of economic failure,” Mr. Ramesh said in a statement, adding: “We have already seen a 45-year high unemployment rate, a 50-year low household savings rate, and the first-ever decrease in real rural consumption.”

“Now, we have another disturbing fact to reckon with,” he said citing the figures quoted in The Hindu report.

In the April-June quarter of this 2023/24 fiscal year, fresh investments announced by corporates is just ₹44,000 crores — a 20-year low.

Mr. Ramesh went on to compare these figures with the data from when UPA was in power.

“Investment as % of GDP (average over time) was 33.4% during the UPA and 28.7% in the Anyay-kaal. FDI as % of GDP rose from 0.8% in 2004 to 1.7% in 2014 under Manmohan Singh’s stewardship. As of 2022, it is now 1.5% Manufacturing as % of GDP (average over time) fell from 16.5% in UPA to 14.5% under the current Government.”

“Over the last ten years, India has suffered through a senseless demonetisation, a botched GST rollout, increasing oligopolisation, random policy changes based on the whims and fancies of the non-biological PM, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation generated by his insecurities. Investment, as John Maynard Keynes reminded us, is not just a financial decision-it is a psychological decision as well. The last ten years has severely damaged this psychology and there is no evidence that the non-biological PM has recognised this,” Mr. Ramesh said in his statement.

