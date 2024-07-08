ADVERTISEMENT

‘Every day in the Modi-made Anyay Kaal is a new record of economic failure’: Congress

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 04:06 pm IST

In the April-June quarter of this 2023/24 fiscal year, fresh investments announced by corporates is just ₹44,000 crores — a 20-year low.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Party senior leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Citing The Hindu’s report on the slowed down rate of private investments, Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh slammed the ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for setting “a new record of economic failure”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every day in the Modi-Made Anyay Kaal is a new record of economic failure,” Mr. Ramesh said in a statement, adding: “We have already seen a 45-year high unemployment rate, a 50-year low household savings rate, and the first-ever decrease in real rural consumption.”

“Now, we have another disturbing fact to reckon with,” he said citing the figures quoted in The Hindu report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the April-June quarter of this 2023/24 fiscal year, fresh investments announced by corporates is just ₹44,000 crores — a 20-year low.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ramesh went on to compare these figures with the data from when UPA was in power.

“Investment as % of GDP (average over time) was 33.4% during the UPA and 28.7% in the Anyay-kaal. FDI as % of GDP rose from 0.8% in 2004 to 1.7% in 2014 under Manmohan Singh’s stewardship. As of 2022, it is now 1.5% Manufacturing as % of GDP (average over time) fell from 16.5% in UPA to 14.5% under the current Government.”

“Over the last ten years, India has suffered through a senseless demonetisation, a botched GST rollout, increasing oligopolisation, random policy changes based on the whims and fancies of the non-biological PM, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation generated by his insecurities. Investment, as John Maynard Keynes reminded us, is not just a financial decision-it is a psychological decision as well. The last ten years has severely damaged this psychology and there is no evidence that the non-biological PM has recognised this,” Mr. Ramesh said in his statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US