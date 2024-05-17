Every day counts in cases dealing with personal liberty, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 17, 2024, said in matters of personal liberty, especially in cases under the money laundering law, every day counts and there is no room for delay.

“Every day counts in the matters of personal liberty of citizens,” Justice B.R. Gavai observed while heading a Bench also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The remark came in a plea filed by businessman Amadeep Dhall, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Dhall is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

He is accused of conspiracy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mr. Sibal said the bail plea of Dhall was adjourned over 40 times in the Delhi High Court, after which it has been listed in July.

He urged the Bench to request the High Court to decide the bail plea so that Dhall could appeal, if necessary, the decision before the Supreme Court during the summer vacations.

Justice Gavai noted that the regular bail petition of Dhall was filed in the High Court 11 months ago.

The continuous adjournments, the judge said, deprived citizens of their hope for liberty. The apex court asked the High Court to decide the bail plea expeditiously.

