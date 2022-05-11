Events in Sri Lanka should be wake-up call for India, warns Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on May 11 said the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake-up call for India as the country was "treading the same path" as the neighbouring country.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on May 9 amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "What happened in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call. Since 2014, India is being whipped into a communal frenzy & imagined fears. It is treading the same path of hyper nationalism & religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of disrupting social cohesion & economic security".

At least 8 people have died while over 250 people have been injured in the clashes which also saw scores of properties belonging to ruling party politicians being set on fire.

President Gotabaya has urged the people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis the nation is facing. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9.