Events in Bangladesh teach us not to take liberty for granted: CJI

“Independence Day reforges the values enshrined in the Constitution and reminds citizens the duties they owe each other and to the nation”, says D.Y. Chandrachud

Published - August 15, 2024 07:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Independence Day said events in neighbouring Bangladesh were a clear reminder to not take our freedom and liberty for granted.

“Independence Day reforges the values enshrined in the Constitution and reminds citizens the duties they owe each other and to the nation”, the Chief Justice said.

“What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us... It is very easy to take freedom for granted, it is simple to take liberty for granted. But it is important to look to our past [Independence struggle and the Emergency days] to remind ourselves how precious liberty is,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said in his address on the Supreme Court premises after hoisting the National Flag.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Constitution reigned supreme in the Indian democracy.

“If this is imbibed by legislature, executive and judiciary, India will be a developed nation,” Mr. Meghwal said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal recalled the words of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

“On August 15, he said I am the first servant of people of India. This is the spirit in which we wanted to uphold our freedom. We need to be free, need equality, get rid of poverty,” Mr. Sibal said.

